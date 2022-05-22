Journalist reveals shocking stat about Juventus this season

Guiseppe Pastore has revealed a stunning stat about Juventus in this 2021/2022 campaign and it shows how badly they performed.

The Bianconeri ended the term without winning a trophy, and that is one of the last things the fans expected at the beginning.

It was a season that saw the club go through many difficulties before ending it empty-handed.

That alone shows it is a season that fans should just write off, but Pastore has given a more damning insight into what Juve’s campaign was really about.

The Italian journalist tweeted: “For the first time since 1968-69 the Juventus ends in the league without ever having won a game with more than two goals in a championship.”

Juve FC Says

This stat shows that we truly struggled in this campaign and we need to do much better the next time we compete.

Juve has been a dominant team for much of the last decade and this season has truly been a poor one.

We need to work hard in preseason and prepare very well for the next season.

Reports have linked several players with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and we need to add the best of them to our squad and make it strong enough to challenge for trophies next season.