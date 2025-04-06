NAPLES, ITALY - MARCH 09: Antonio Conte Napoli head coach during the Serie A match between Napoli and Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 09, 2025 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte is reportedly the odds-on favourite to replace his former teammate Igor Tudor as Juventus head coach.

The Bianconeri have recently appointed the Croatian as interim manager after sacking Thiago Motta due to a series of horrific results.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli suggested the 46-year-old could earn himself the job on a permanent basis, and his contract does include a renewal option that the club can activate in case they were to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Nevertheless, the sentiment at Continassa is that the hierarchy will be looking for a more accomplished profile.

Moreover, Conte’s rumoured return has been more than a whisper around Turin. The former Juventus captain and manager took charge of Napoli last summer, but several reports claim he’ll be aiming to free himself at the end of the season due to his poor relationship with club president Aurelio Di Laurentiis.

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese, Conte has a 40% chance of being appointed Juventus manager, making him the biggest favourite for the role.

Panchine #SerieA 2025-26

Inter: Inzaghi 80%

Napoli: Allegri 40% Gasperini 30%

Milan: Sarri 60%

Atalanta: T.Motta 40% Sarri 30%

Juventus: Conte 40% Gasperini 20%

Lazio: Gilardino 60%

Roma: Pioli 70%

Bologna: Italiano 80% Cosa ne pensate? 👇🏻 — Giovanni Albanese (@GiovaAlbanese) April 6, 2025

The transfer market insider also gives current Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini a 20% chance of returning to Juventus, while other candidates’ odds (including Tudor’s) weren’t specified.

“Juve has relied on Tudor while dreaming of Conte in the future (without excluding Gasperini),” wrote Abanese in his Sportitalia column (via JuventusNews24).

“Napoli, who for the moment are keeping Conte close, have already sent some veiled messages to Allegri in the event of a change on the bench.

“However, Gasperini’s name should be monitored because last summer – when the coach spoke of other ventilated opportunities – he spoke precisely of Napoli’s courtship, which in reality, had also moved on the trail of Pioli, who is now back in vogue in the Roma quota.”

Hence, the journalist is expecting a major merry-go-round that will affect the biggest clubs in Serie A, and it remains to be seen which manager will take the reins at Juventus.