Reports linking Nicolo Fagioli with a move away from Juventus continue to gain traction as the midfielder struggles for game time at the Allianz Stadium. With the Bianconeri undergoing significant midfield changes in the summer, Fagioli has found himself on the periphery of the squad, unable to secure a consistent place in the starting lineup.

Juventus signed several new midfielders during the transfer window, intensifying competition for places. Unfortunately for Fagioli, his limited appearances this season suggest that he has fallen down the pecking order. Consequently, Juventus seems open to the idea of parting ways with the young Italian, potentially as early as the January transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly monitoring Fagioli’s situation. The French champions could be an attractive destination for the midfielder, who might find a better opportunity to reignite his career away from Turin. Additionally, Juventus is reportedly considering cashing in on Fagioli to fund reinforcements, particularly in defence, where injuries have left the squad vulnerable.

Journalist Paolo Paganini recently shed light on Juventus’ potential plans, revealing that Morten Frendrup of Genoa is being considered as Fagioli’s replacement. Paganini, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, explained:

“Fagioli’s departure could open up the possibility of Frendrup’s arrival in January. There is a good relationship with Genoa.”

Frendrup, a promising midfielder, could provide the depth and fresh energy Juventus needs in the centre of the park. The club’s strong relationship with Genoa might facilitate negotiations for the Danish midfielder, making this a feasible deal.

For Juventus, balancing squad depth and financial constraints is essential. While letting go of Fagioli might be a difficult decision, especially given his potential, reinvesting in areas of immediate need, such as defence, could prove to be a pragmatic move. Fagioli’s departure might mark the start of a reshuffle as Juventus aims to strengthen its squad for the latter half of the season.