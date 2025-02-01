With the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani, it seems almost certain that this will be Dušan Vlahović’s final season as a Juventus player. The Serbian has struggled to make the required impact at the club and does not fit into Thiago Motta’s system. The manager had hoped to bring the best out of the former Fiorentina striker, but Vlahović appears to lack the technical skill required to thrive under Motta’s tactical approach.

Juventus, known for their attacking strength, still have several quality forwards in their squad, but they will need to reinforce their frontline once again. Moving on from Vlahović and securing a more suitable alternative will be a key priority when the season concludes. The club has already been monitoring potential replacements, but before making any signings, they must first ensure that Vlahović departs in the summer.

Despite his struggles in Turin, Vlahović remains a highly sought-after forward, and there is expected to be no shortage of interest in his signature. His physical presence, goal-scoring ability, and age still make him an attractive option for clubs seeking a long-term solution in attack.

Journalist Armando Areniello has now highlighted the clubs that could attempt to sign the Serbian forward when the transfer window reopens. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he explained:

“I wouldn’t underestimate PSG, who will need a first striker in the summer. The Premier League is also a possibility. Furthermore, Vlahović could be an interesting profile for Napoli, who will have to look for a high-level striker. Lukaku is no longer very young, and next year Napoli will face the same problems that Inter, Milan, and Juventus are dealing with today, with commitments every three days. They will not be able to rely on Lukaku as their sole permanent starter. So, Lukaku could be supported by another striker, perhaps with a change of formation.”

With clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli potentially in the mix, as well as interest from the Premier League, Vlahović will have options when the summer transfer window opens. However, his departure will only be beneficial for Juventus if they secure a replacement who fits seamlessly into Motta’s system.

If Vlahović cannot adapt to the new tactical demands and become the focal point of Juve’s attack, parting ways would be the best solution for both the player and the club.