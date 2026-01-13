Juventus defender Federico Gatti has addressed speculation linking him with a potential swap for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as AC Milan’s interest in the player grows. The Rossoneri are reportedly keen to reunite Gatti with Max Allegri and are willing to offer Loftus-Cheek in exchange to strengthen their midfield options.

The Bianconeri, however, also value Gatti highly. He is considered one of their most reliable performers and provides leadership both on and off the pitch, making him a key dressing room influence. Juventus are actively seeking reinforcements in midfield, but they are cautious about letting go of a player of Gatti’s standing. Luciano Spalletti may be open to a transfer if it brings an important midfield addition, but the club’s priorities appear balanced between strengthening the squad and retaining leadership.

Potential swap discussions

According to reports, both clubs are reportedly open to a swap deal, though the perspectives of the players involved remain unclear. While AC Milan appears eager to bring Gatti back under Allegri, Juventus are considering whether the midfielder’s arrival would justify releasing a key defender. Gatti’s role within the team and his influence on and off the field have made any decision particularly delicate, with the club mindful of both sporting and dressing room considerations.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Gatti’s position

Matteo Moretto has provided further insight into Gatti’s own stance on the matter, as cited by Tuttojuve. He said, “They tell me that Gatti isn’t actually pushing to leave, quite the opposite. He hasn’t asked to be sold; as of now, Gatti’s desire is to stay at Juventus. Then, we’ll see what happens in the transfer market, but as of now, I have no indication of a possible swap.”

Gatti has previously demonstrated loyalty to Juventus by rejecting offers to depart, although a reunion with Allegri could provide a new professional challenge. For now, his focus remains on staying with the Bianconeri, leaving any potential deal dependent on future transfer market developments.