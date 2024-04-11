Juventus is venturing into an uncertain future, and fans are anticipating more decisive actions from Cristiano Giuntoli as the club’s sporting director at the end of this season.

During his first summer at the club, Giuntoli did not receive significant backing to enhance the Juventus squad.

Having previously overseen a successful period at Napoli, culminating in their first league title in three decades, Giuntoli arrived at Juventus at the beginning of this term with a strong reputation.

Regarded as one of the top professionals in the industry, Juventus has entrusted him with the task of revitalising their team and elevating it to greater heights.

Fans are expecting significant changes at the Allianz Stadium this summer, with Juventus anticipated to make new signings and offload certain players.

Journalist Fabrizio Biasin has now offered predictions regarding the potential actions of Cristiano Giuntoli during the upcoming transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I believe that the Juventus management has decided and Giuntoli wants to start again from his Juventus which is a Juventus without Allegri not because he dislikes him or doesn’t like him but because he would like to repeat what he did in Naples with a team that won the championship by a landslide with players who were said to not be able to win. We must let Giuntoli work even if we must understand that Allegri is not willing to give you a one-year contract but Giuntoli must decide himself he has already decided.”

Juve FC Says

This summer offers us another chance to improve our group and do better in the next campaign.