Juventus remains undecided about Max Allegri’s future, but replacing the manager seems like the best option.

Allegri has been in charge since 2021, and critics argue that the team has made no progress since his return to Turin.

Many believe the team has regressed under his management and that it’s time for him to leave.

While Juventus is keeping their fans in the dark about the manager’s future, they have largely supported him in public.

However, not everyone agrees that he should remain the club’s manager, and journalist Andrea Di Caro believes the time has come for a change.

He insists the Bianconeri deserve a new manager to make things better for them. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve is neither fish nor fowl: it does not have its own identity nor its own perspective. If Allegri were to leave he wouldn’t leave a path for his replacement. If, but it seems unlikely, Max were to remain with just one year of contract, there would be a lot to review.

“There is a real risk that the gap with Inter will increase and that a cycle could open in Milan. What does Juve want to be? What is his real project? What idea of ​​football do you want to carry forward? There is a need to change gear and to do so we need clear ideas and men capable of implementing them, starting from the bench.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has failed us so far, and everyone will understand if we replace him as our manager.

However, we must be sure that we are replacing him with a better manager. Otherwise, it might be better to keep him for the time being.