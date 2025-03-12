Juventus continues to place their trust in Thiago Motta, and the expectation is that he will remain in charge next season. However, the former midfielder is already under significant pressure as the team struggles to maintain consistency.

The Bianconeri have endured an inconsistent campaign, with a series of underwhelming performances in crucial matches. At this stage, their only remaining objective is to secure a top-four finish in Serie A, as their chances of winning the Scudetto are slim.

While Juventus will fight until the final matchday, the key question remains: what must Motta do to retain the club’s faith for another season?

Initially, the club had set its sights on winning silverware, but with that possibility now looking increasingly unlikely, Champions League qualification has become the primary goal. According to journalist Stefano Lanzo, securing a top-four finish is the bare minimum that Motta must achieve to retain his position.

(Getty Images)

Lanzo shared his assessment with Tuttomercatoweb:

“As for Thiago Motta, a lot will depend on whether or not the only remaining objective is achieved. Qualifying for the Champions League is the conditio sine qua non. Juventus will make one type of reasoning with a view to the future, or another, but it will also depend on how the team behaves on the pitch, and this is not an aspect to be underestimated.”

Managers are ultimately judged on results, and Motta must now demonstrate his ability to meet expectations. Failure to secure a top-four finish could see Juventus make a managerial change in the summer, as the club cannot afford to miss out on the financial and sporting benefits of Champions League football.

With the pressure mounting, Motta must ensure his team delivers in the crucial final stretch of the season if he hopes to continue leading the Bianconeri beyond this campaign.