Journalist reveals when Juventus can expect Giuntoli to be free from Napoli

Journalist Paolo Bargiggia has commented on Juventus’ pursuit of Cristiano Giuntoli as the Bianconeri close in on making him their newest sports director.

Juve has courted him for the last few months and has reportedly reached an agreement with him to become their next director on a five-year deal.

The hindrance to the move so far is that Napoli must agree to release him as he has one year left in his deal with them.

Several reports have claimed a deal is now close and it could be a matter of days before the Partenopei allows him to leave and join Juve.

Bargiggia has offered a more detailed and hopeful update and claims the executive could be free to join Juve by this weekend.

He said via Tuttojuve:

“Phone contact over the weekend between De Laurentiis and Giuntoli. They are heading towards resolving the contract of the sporting director, but it will take a few more days, most likely by the end of the weekend.”

Juve FC Says

We understand why Napoli is playing hardball. After all, no one wants to strengthen a rival. However, this weekend is not too long to wait.

If he joins at the weekend, we will have the whole of next month to work on our transfer plans together.