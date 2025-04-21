Marco Capriotti offered his expectations for Juventus’ upcoming summer transfer session, revealing who will be the club’s most likely sacrificial lamb.

The Bianconeri will be keen to finish their campaign in the Top Four, which was their announced objective from the very start of the season. That is one of the reasons that prompted the management to sack Thiago Motta last month when he seemed to be losing the plot, and replace him with Igor Tudor.

This ploy has thus far paid dividends, with the Old Lady collecting 7 out of 9 possible points from the Croatian’s first three outings.

The team was sitting fourth in the table before the weekend action. They have now fallen to 5th place following Bologna’s shocking victory over Inter, but they will be looking to reclaim their Top-Four spot with a win over Parma in the contest that has been rescheduled on Wednesday.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, even if Juventus were to achieve qualification for the Champions League, they’re still expected to offload several players to balance the books and fund new buys, and this could include one major sale.

According to Capriotti, Andrea Cambiaso is the most likely sacrificial lamb at this stage.

“Cambiaso and Di Gregorio are much talked about in terms of an exit,” noted the Oggi Sport Notizie editor-in-chief during his appearance on Juve Zone (via TuttoJuve).

“I think the wingback could be one to sacrifice, perhaps for a midfielder, who Juventus would need more, in addition to the strikers, obviously.”

Cambiaso has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in January. While the Cityzens never made an official bid, many sources still expect them to launch a new onslaught next summer.

As for Juventus, they have reportedly named their price at 50 million euros.