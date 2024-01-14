Moise Kean is anticipated to leave Juventus on loan this month, primarily due to his struggle to secure regular playing time at the Allianz Stadium during the first half of the season.

Despite being home to some of Italy’s top attackers, Kean has found himself lower in the pecking order, particularly with the emergence of Kenan Yildiz.

Juventus is keen on facilitating Kean’s need for regular game time and is open to offers from any club willing to take him on loan. Two teams, Monza and Fiorentina, have expressed interest in acquiring him.

Monza is reportedly the more serious contender, but journalist Luca Marchetti suggests that Kean is leaning towards a move to Fiorentina. However, there is a complication as Fiorentina has only initiated exploratory contacts and does not appear to be committed to adding him to their squad at this stage.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Monza has asked for information about him, but at the moment there is no interest from Kean in going to Monza. Fiorentina made a small survey, but the Viola management is working on other profiles and, if a number 9 were to arrive, they could sell Nzola.”

Juve FC Says

Kean has the right to choose his next team and we expect him to make the choice that suits him.

The striker needs a big second half of the season to return to the national team.