Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move to AS Roma among several other clubs, and the Giallorossi have been given reasons why a move for him makes sense.

Roma has had a long-standing interest in his signature and was one of the first teams to contact his camp over a potential summer transfer, but Chiesa was not keen at the time.

Juventus has now excluded him from their project, effectively forcing him and several other players to find a new home.

The Bianconeri are open to selling him even to a rival, which gives Roma a good chance to sign him if they reignite their interest.

This renewed interest is likely to happen in the coming days, and journalist Alessandro Vocalelli insists that signing Chiesa is an opportunity Roma should not miss.

He is confident that the attacker will fit well into what the Rome-based club aims to achieve.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

”I would always take Chiesa, for me he is one of the three best Italian players. In modern football it is essential to have a player who is good at beating the man. Dybala will not play every game. De Rossi did well last year and rekindled the Champions League hopes”.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa remains a fantastic player and if he had a long contract with us, we probably would have kept him on.