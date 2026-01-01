Juventus have decided to reject Genoa’s offer for their second-choice goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who now appears set to stay in Turin.

The 33-year-old rose through the ranks of the Grifone and established himself as one of the finest shot-stoppers in Serie A, which earned him a transfer to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

However, the Latina native has been serving as an understudy since his arrival, first for Wojciech Szczesny and then Michele Di Gregorio, not a mention being sent back to Genoa for an 18-month loan spell following Gianluigi Buffon’s surprising return to Juventus.

Juventus won’t sanction the sale of Mattia Perin to Genoa

In recent weeks, Perin has been heavily linked with a homecoming sponsored by Daniele De Rossi. The new Genoa boss is keen to sign a new goalkeeper who can be an upgrade on Nicola Leali, and he has identified his former Italy teammate as the ideal profile.

But while some sources claimed that the goalkeeper was only a few steps away from sealing a return to the Ligurian club, Juventus have suddenly pulled the trigger on the whole operation.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Manuele Baiocchini, the Bianconeri would like to maintain the services of the custodian, who is considered an important figure in the locker room.

“Juventus had even considered letting Perin go, given that he’s pushing to join a club where he’s proven himself and has done very well in the past,” said the transfer market expert during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve.

“However, at this time, Perin has been put on hold. Negotiations have been put on hold because he’s clearly an important player, not only on the pitch but also in the dressing room, and for this reason, Juventus doesn’t want to let him go.”

This season, Perin has made two appearances in Serie A and as many in the Champions League. He conceded six goals all told and has yet to register a clean sheet. The goalkeeper’s contract with Juventus is valid until the summer of 2027.