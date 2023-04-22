Journalist reveals why Zidane wants the Juventus job

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly eager to become the next Juventus manager as the Frenchman looks for a way back to football management.

He played for the Black and Whites during his playing days and did well as a manager at Real Madrid.

They remain the only club he has coached in his managerial career and his stint there was very successful.

The Frenchman is now looking to get back and reportedly is on the shopping list of the likes of PSG as well, bu TMW journalist Andrea Losapio believes he will choose to move to Juve instead.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Zinedine Zidane prefers Juventus. Perhaps his first choice was the French national team, but the idea of the former Real Madrid to opt for the bianconeri, even without Europe, makes sense”.

Adding: “Juventus is an excellent opportunity to build or continue in the furrow. Because the team is strong but can be improved, there is no anxiety to win at all costs (net of slogans ) and would start from an excellent base.”

Juve FC Says

Zidane is one of the finest managers who are free agents now and will likely succeed if we make him our boss.

However, Max Allegri hasn’t done badly so far and we should give him at least one more season at the helm.

If he does not win a trophy this term or the next one, it will be time to separate from him.