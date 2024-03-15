Juventus has faced Napoli and Atalanta in their last two matches, failing to secure victories in either, but their performances suggest an improvement is underway.

The Bianconeri have encountered difficulties in maintaining form in recent weeks, and the outcomes of both matches could have been more favourable.

Under Max Allegri’s guidance, Juventus has consistently demonstrated their competitiveness, and their recent form may provide some comfort to their main rivals.

This is because when Juventus is operating at its peak, they become an unstoppable force.

Although the Bianconeri have only managed to win one of their last seven games, journalist Riccardo Trevisani believes they are making progress and showcased strong performances in their most recent two matches.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:“Juventus’ situation is shocking, winning six points out of 21 is terrible. Regarding the performances against Napoli and Atalanta, I told you for months that playing in that way would not have gone well. nowhere and in fact zero titles but playing like against Napoli and Atalanta Atalanta can do good things and the goals come from carelessness not from the way of playing.”

Juve FC Says

We have not won six of our last seven games, and that is remarkably poor for a team that was looking like they could win the title.

However, we have time and expect our players to get back to form in the next few games and finish the season well.