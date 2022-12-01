Journalist says Agnelli felt omnipotent before his downfall

Andrea Agnelli resigned as Juventus’ president this week, he will go down as one of the best leaders the club has had, but he did not leave as he would have liked.

Agnelli spent a decade as the club’s president and the team won over 20 major trophies with him at the helm including 9 consecutive league titles.

Juve is still one of the biggest clubs in the world because of his decision making and he deserves credit for building a solid football club.

However, he leaves after being accused of falsifying the club’s account and underreporting its financial dealings, which could be seen as a bad thing.

Journalist Sandro Sabatini says he did some of this because he felt too powerful. He said via Calciomercato:

“In the background remains a fairly melancholy reflection, which involves the entire Agnelli dynasty a few months after the centenary of the Juventus property: President Andrea felt powerful ( and omnipotent ) thanks to the victories, then with the defeats he was ashamed to tell the family that money was not enough. Maybe a superman felt too long, to agree to return a good son.”

Juve FC Says

Agnelli had Juventus’ best interest at heart when he made the decisions he made and we cannot judge him, regardless of the outcome of the investigation.

We remain one of the biggest clubs in Italy today because he led with poise and charisma and always chose what will keep us valuable.

He made some mistakes, but they will not define his time at the helm, no matter what pundits say and we will get through this tough period unhurt.