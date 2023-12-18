Ivan Zazzaroni has made a sensational claim about Max Allegri’s future on the Juventus bench, stating that the Bianconeri coach is already considering leaving the club.

Despite Juventus being one of the top sides in the league and showing good form this season, Allegri’s future has been a subject of speculation. Having won zero trophies in the last two campaigns, the coach has faced pressure to deliver results.

While the club believes Allegri is the right person for the job in their rebuilding phase, there is uncertainty about his continuation beyond the current season. Some reports have suggested that Antonio Conte might be brought back to Turin as his replacement.

Allegri has remained focused on his job and hasn’t disclosed much about his future at the club. As the season progresses, Juventus will soon determine whether they will stick with him. Zazzaroni claims that Allegri is inclined to leave the club, adding another layer of uncertainty to his managerial tenure at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri has very little desire to stay at Juve, things would have to change that haven’t changed to date.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has done a good job on our bench over the last few seasons and we expect the manager to continue to be linked with a move away until he wins a major trophy.

But the board has been in this business for a long time and we expect them to make the right decision at the end of the season.