Max Allegri is renowned as one of the calmest managers globally, and the Bianconeri gaffer consistently exudes positivity.

He displayed remarkable skill in keeping his Juventus players focused on their objectives during the off-field turbulence the club endured last season, earning widespread praise for his management.

Allegri oversaw a significantly improved Juve side in the first half of this season, with their performance ranking second only to Inter Milan’s until the beginning of 2024.

However, recent developments have seen things begin to unravel, and during his press conference yesterday, Allegri appeared to succumb to the pressure.

Navigating through a period where immediate victories are imperative can be challenging for any manager, and Allegri seems to be visibly struggling.

Journalist Furio Zara has now addressed Allegri’s apparent breakdown, suggesting that it is not solely the outcome of yesterday’s match that is affecting him.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Allegri nervous, surly, polemical. An Allegri on the verge of a nervous breakdown, a coach who is no longer able to manage not only the situation of the Juventus with only one victory in the last 8 games, and it is a deep crisis, but also an Allegri who is no longer able to manage communication.

“We usually tend to confuse the effect with the symptom, we focus on the reaction and instead forget what triggered it and what triggered this reaction cannot be just the match against Genoa but a journey that has lasted for 3 years, simply in these 3 years Juve has not grown, it is an attempt it has never been a project. of those post it notes of good intentions that we hang on the fridge only to forget about them the next day, it is not a programmatic plan with a strategy.For this reason Allegri is nervous.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri knows he is probably in the final months of his tenure as Juve manager and wants to end it well.

However, he has to maintain his composure in interviews because they will send the most important messages to his players.