Juventus has traditionally been known for its pragmatic style of play, often prioritising results over flashy football. The club’s focus on winning matches and achieving results has been a key factor in their success over the years.

However, since Max Allegri’s return to the club, there has been a noticeable shift in their performance, and Juventus has struggled to win trophies consistently. During Allegri’s first spell in Turin, the team enjoyed tremendous success, winning the league title in every campaign under his leadership, accumulating five league titles in total.

However, the situation has been different since his return to the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus has faced challenges in achieving the same level of dominance. Some critics and journalists have speculated that Allegri might be a contributing factor to the current struggles of the Juventus team.

Journalist Luca Calamai said this, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I wonder how much Allegri is worth in this Juventus team? He can win the Scudetto if he goes back to being the creative, proactive player he was in his first Juventus experience. I see Allegri as very managing, conservative, I don’t see his hand in this team, which in any case is in full Scudetto fight. The leap in quality cannot come from Vlahovic, from Chiesa but from the coach.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers in the world and continues to have the respect of his players and other managers.

We know things have changed since he returned to the club, but we trust him to get the team back to the top of Italian football.