Juventus has traditionally been known for its pragmatic style of play, often prioritising results over flashy football. The club’s focus on winning matches and achieving results has been a key factor in their success over the years.
However, since Max Allegri’s return to the club, there has been a noticeable shift in their performance, and Juventus has struggled to win trophies consistently. During Allegri’s first spell in Turin, the team enjoyed tremendous success, winning the league title in every campaign under his leadership, accumulating five league titles in total.
However, the situation has been different since his return to the Allianz Stadium, and Juventus has faced challenges in achieving the same level of dominance. Some critics and journalists have speculated that Allegri might be a contributing factor to the current struggles of the Juventus team.
Journalist Luca Calamai said this, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“I wonder how much Allegri is worth in this Juventus team? He can win the Scudetto if he goes back to being the creative, proactive player he was in his first Juventus experience. I see Allegri as very managing, conservative, I don’t see his hand in this team, which in any case is in full Scudetto fight. The leap in quality cannot come from Vlahovic, from Chiesa but from the coach.”
Juve FC Says
Allegri is one of the best managers in the world and continues to have the respect of his players and other managers.
We know things have changed since he returned to the club, but we trust him to get the team back to the top of Italian football.
‘We trust him’. Who is ‘we’? I don’t trust him to win anything. The only way juventus wins another trophy is by unlocking every players full potential and Allegri will never get the best out of his players because he plays negative football
If Allegri still with Juve, no trophy for Juve under Allegri. Need to change Coach. Still we will see that.
One of the best managers in the world? Here we go again. Not a chance! Allegri is an average manager. Give me one example of something Allegri has brought to the game of football? Anytime he has won anything was because the players he had used their own abilities to succeed. Whether it was Pirlo, Tevez, the old Pogba, Vidal, all world class players who controlled the pitch. He has no style other than counter attack, park the bus, stay calm and absorb. His constant lineup tinkering gives no fluidity to the team and no consistency. He constantly plays players out of position and then expects instant perfection. He has no idea how to use the talent he has. That makes him average at best. This writer needs to go write for Roma and about Lukaku. That’s his boy. Juventus will never win a trophy again with Allegri at the helm. Italian teams have caught up to Juve, and teams with less talent and better coaches are running circles around this so called “best managers in the world”.
Totally agree with everything you said JohnG. Allegri is amongst the worst 3 managers in the top 5 leagues and I include Mourinho in that list of 3.
“Allegri is one of the best managers in the world…we trust him to get the team back to the top of Italian football.”
There are only 3 problems with these comments:
– Allegri is not even among the best managers in the Serie A.
Without Barzagli and Chiellini he has no chance against offensive top teams.
– Following from the previous ones…no, unfortunately we don’t trust him. The performance of Juventus is painful, and we wait for good results in vain.
– Back to the top of Serie A is only a utopia.
You keep getting ridiculed for your comments about Allegri being one of the world’s best managers (he wasn’t even voted in the best 50 recently). Mate you need to stop writing this rubbish – all jokes aside, it’s nor great for your credibility as a football writer.