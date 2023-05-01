Journalist says Allegri lacks strong players at Juventus

Max Allegri is fighting for his job at Juventus as the club risks falling out of the top four by the end of this season.

When they had a -15 points deficit, the Bianconeri worked so hard and were on a superb winning run.

However, now that the points have been returned, they seem to be struggling, and it baffles the fans.

Allegri gets most of the blames, but when the gaffer led the club during his first spell in Turin, it was a much more successful side.

This shows he can lead them to trophies, but some people believe his time is up and he must change his methods.

But journalist Paolo De Paola believes the main problem at the club now is that he lacks strong players who can help him.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Allegri needs strong players, but we’re all good at saying that. He belongs to those coaches like Lippi and Capello who always knew how to choose the right players, but times have changed and it’s no longer their moment. Ideas are needed, and right now Allegri doesn’t have them. How can you expect to build something under these conditions? With a coach who makes players perform worse than their value.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is the manager and the buck stops with him, so we understand why he has been criticized a lot.

However, the players must look at themselves and know they are also a part of the problem the club is facing.