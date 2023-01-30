Journalist says Allegri’s Juventus has no tactical identity

Juventus brought Max Allegri back to the club last season after sacking Andrea Pirlo, even though the latter won two trophies in his only spell as the club’s manager.

Allegri had won five consecutive league crowns in his first spell at the club before leaving in 2019.

His return was expected to help Juve become champions again and probably faster, but that hasn’t been the case so far.

The team won zero trophies last season and risks finishing this campaign outside the European places after losing 15 points as a punishment.

One big problem critics continue to point out at Juve is a lack of identity in the team.

The Bianconeri do not play with any serious conviction and that does not make them an attractive side to watch. Speaking on the issue, journalist Fabio Ravezzani said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Too many experiments, too many variations. After a year and a half, nobody is able to say what the team’s tactical identity is, who the real owners. And it’s never good”.

Juve FC Says

We do not play the most exciting brand of attacking football, which is one reason fans do not enjoy watching us play.

However, the main reason we have a lot of critics now is that we are not winning matches and are in a terrible position.

When we start winning more, very few people will care about how we play.