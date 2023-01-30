Journalist says Allegri’s time at Juventus has ended

Max Allegri’s position as the manager of Juventus has come under fire again after his team’s loss to Monza yesterday.

The Bianconeri gaffer has overseen an inconsistent season in Turin, with Juve struggling to stay in form for much of the term.

They did well before the end of 2022 and everyone stopped talking about the need to replace the current gaffer.

But after the loss to Napoli, a draw against Atalanta and another defeat to Monza, it is now clear Juve probably needs to change managers.

The journalist Paolo Paganini says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“A signal which should make us think. And I think the Allegri era has come to an end despite the mega contract.”

Juve FC Says

When a team plays badly, the manager is to blame and pays the price, and Allegri understands this.

It is unfair that some pundits will say the club has not improved since he arrived, but Juve’s inconsistency makes it hard to argue with them.

The Bianconeri must start winning on the pitch and change this narrative because that is the only way they can defend themselves.

Replacing the gaffer now will not be easy, so Allegri has time to turn this situation around. If he doesn’t, his future could be decided in the summer.