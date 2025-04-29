Juventus are dangerously close to missing out on a top-four finish in Serie A this season, as their late-season form continues to raise serious concerns. Despite a strong start, the Bianconeri have stumbled through the final stretch of the campaign, and their grip on Champions League qualification is slipping at a critical moment. This decline has sparked debate among fans and pundits about the real causes of their underwhelming performance.

The club’s ambition to return to the Champions League has been clear all season, especially after the disappointment of missing out on European football last term. However, their inconsistent results have opened the door for several rivals to challenge them for fourth place, and with only a few games remaining, the pressure is intensifying. The appointment of Igor Tudor to replace Thiago Motta was seen as a last-ditch effort to save the season, but the results so far have been mixed, and it’s still uncertain whether the Croatian can guide the team over the finish line.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Commentator Fabio Caressa has weighed in on the situation, highlighting that the problem goes far deeper than just the head coaches. Speaking via Il Bianconero, he stated, “For Juve, it becomes a fundamental issue that, in my opinion, could call into question everything. Let’s face it: if Juve doesn’t get into the top four, it’s not only Tudor’s failure or Thiago Motta’s failure, it’s the failure of everything, or am I wrong?” His comments reflect a growing sentiment among supporters and analysts alike that structural and strategic failings within the club have contributed significantly to their current predicament.

While it’s fair to say that Juve’s squad is not as dominant as in previous eras, the team has still underperformed relative to its potential. A more experienced or tactically astute manager may well have made better use of the available resources earlier in the season, possibly securing a better position in the table by now. Still, managerial changes alone can’t hide the deeper issues, including questionable recruitment decisions, poor squad balance, and a lack of identity on the pitch.

Juventus must now focus entirely on these final games, where every point will count. Missing out on the Champions League would not only hurt them financially but also damage their ability to attract and retain top players in the summer.