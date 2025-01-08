Antonio Conte was one of the high-profile names linked with a return to Juventus last summer, as speculation grew that Max Allegri would be relieved of his duties. The former Juve manager, who was a free agent at the time, was considered by many to be the ideal candidate to steer the Bianconeri back to success, given his illustrious managerial record. Conte has not only guided Juventus to multiple Serie A titles but also led Inter Milan to league glory, cementing his reputation as one of the most effective managers in Europe.

However, despite his pedigree, Juventus opted against bringing back another former manager, instead choosing to hand the reins to Thiago Motta. This decision reflected the club’s desire for a fresh approach, distancing themselves from past methods and embracing a younger, more progressive coach. While the move was seen as bold and forward-thinking, it has so far failed to deliver the desired results.

Motta, while highly regarded during his time at Bologna, lacks the experience of managing at a top club like Juventus. The pressure of competing at the highest level has exposed the limitations of his relatively short managerial career, and Juve’s performances under his leadership have been inconsistent. Despite bolstering their squad during the summer transfer window, the team continues to struggle in matches, leading to mounting frustration among supporters.

Speaking on the situation, Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin has addressed whether Conte would have been willing to take the Juventus job under the current circumstances. He was quoted by Tuttomercatoweb as saying:

“Conte? He would have accepted a Juventus with Savona, Mbangula etc… no, he wouldn’t have done that. He knows how to choose the right project.”

foto: Antonio Conte-Fabio Paratici

Biasin’s comments suggest that Conte, known for his meticulous planning and demand for resources, would not have been interested in taking over a Juventus side lacking in elite talent or clear direction. Conte is renowned for selecting projects where he is confident of success, often requiring substantial backing from club management to shape the squad in his vision.

While some fans may feel Conte could have extracted better performances from the current squad, the club’s leadership appears committed to giving Thiago Motta time to adapt. Patience, however, is often in short supply at top clubs like Juventus, and Motta’s inexperience in navigating the complexities of managing a side of this stature is becoming increasingly evident.

In hindsight, it is tempting to imagine how Conte might have approached this season with Juventus, but the reality is that both parties seem to have moved in different directions. For now, Motta must find a way to meet the high expectations at the Allianz Stadium, while Juventus must decide how long they are willing to wait for his potential to be realised.