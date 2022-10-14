Journalist says continuing with Allegri as Juventus manager is ridiculous

Journalist Simone Dinoi insists keeping Max Allegri at the helm of Juventus after this poor start to the season is ridiculous.

The Bianconeri have had a bad start, and in an ideal situation, they should have changed their manager.

However, Allegri has kept his job as the club’s boss despite his team’s poor form.

The gaffer will be on the bench when they face Torino this weekend, but Dinoi is baffled that is happening.

He expected a change of leadership long before now.

The journalist said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri appears almost empty, tried by this objectively difficult situation from which he does not seem to know how to get out at this moment. He spoke of a united group, but I think the disconnect is quite evident even looking only at the matches, in my view the idea of continuing in this direction is on the verge of madness.

“There are many disagreements with the team, there are training situations that not everyone shares, there is an idea of ​​the game that a large part of the team does not find suitable at the moment, there is discontent about the physical management and the tactical part, with the party of players who do not share the choices of the coach that is expanding with the passing of the weeks.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us, and it is hard to tell if a new manager will get better results from these players.

Putting all the blame on Allegri does not make sense, but the Bianconeri gaffer knows he would be sacked if things don’t change.

We expect him to prepare his boys to get the maximum points when next they take to the field.