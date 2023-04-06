Journalist says Del Piero stadium visits affects the Juve team negatively

Journalist Tony Damascelli has not been impressed by the appearances of Alessandro Del Piero at Juventus matches amidst reports that he could become a part of the leadership group at the club.

The former striker is one of the favourite former players of most Juve fans and whenever he is around, they chant his name and celebrate him.

The black and whites have new leaders who were inaugurated at the start of this year and are trying their best to dig the club out of some serious troubles the previous administration left behind.

Fans want a former player to be among the leaders and Del Piero is the overwhelming favourite for most of them.

However, Damascelli says his presence in the matches is becoming annoying.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The exalted choirs of the nostalgic Juventus fans for Del Piero whose presence in the stands is becoming annoying and has the opposite effect on the team.”

Juve FC Says

Del Piero will be a good addition to our leadership group, but we must allow the board to make that decision.

Although he was a top player, life in the boardroom is different and he is probably too inexperienced to start a career there in a top club like Juventus.