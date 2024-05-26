One player Max Allegri struggled to fit into his team at Juventus during his second spell at the club was Federico Chiesa.

The attacker performs very well in a 4-3-3 formation and has been one of the best players at the club since he joined.

However, in his last two terms as Juve’s manager, Max Allegri favoured a 3-5-2 system, struggling to find a suitable role for Chiesa.

The attacker eventually settled for one of the two forward roles, but he did not perform at his best.

This reportedly strained his relationship with his manager, making it difficult to see how they could continue working together.

Many reports even suggested that one of them had to leave the club, as Chiesa would not sign a new deal if Allegri stayed on as manager.

Since then, Allegri has been sacked, and Chiesa hopes to get a better role under the next coach.

However, journalist Giovanni Capuano insists that even Thiago Motta will struggle to find a perfect role for the attacker.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“So Thiago Motta wouldn’t be crazy about Chiesa and wouldn’t know how to place him in his Juventus. It didn’t go very well for the last one to whom it happened.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is a very talented boy and he needs a manager to unlock him, but he also needs to adapt to the demands of his managers.