For months, the primary focus at Juventus has been on the perceived incompetence of Max Allegri as the Bianconeri struggle on the pitch.

Juventus has experienced poor form in recent weeks, and fans seem to have forgotten their status as one of the best teams in the league not long ago.

The Bianconeri are no longer assured of challenging Inter Milan in the Serie A title race until the end of the season.

This downturn has not been well-received by the fans, who have directed their anger towards the manager, demanding his dismissal.

Despite the fan discontent, Allegri still enjoys the backing of the club’s board. However, he is not Juventus’ major problem because even if he were to be sacked, there are other off-field issues at the club over which he has no influence.

Journalist Guido Vaciago is worried that Juve is focusing on the wrong person and says, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is not only the fault of the sentences of a year ago, if Juventus records a heavy red, it is also due to a situation that was not rosy even before the judicial events. It is curious to think that the debate of the Juventus people focuses exclusively on the theme of Allegri which is, yes, important, but risks obscuring aspects that are much more decisive for the Juventus future.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second spell has not been as successful as we would have wanted it to be, but the gaffer is probably the least of our problems now.