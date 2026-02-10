Juventus are confident that Luciano Spalletti will sign a new contract and extend his stay as their manager, as the club remains satisfied with the progress made under his leadership. Since arriving, the Italian coach has improved the team’s overall performance and stability, convincing the hierarchy that he is the right man to lead the project over the long term. Within the club, Spalletti is viewed as one of the best coaches available to sit on the bench, and there is a clear desire for continuity.

Spalletti has already faced challenges during his time in Turin. One of his main requests during the last transfer window was the signing of a striker, but the club were unable to address that need. As a result, he has been forced to work with the players currently at his disposal and find solutions from within the squad. Juventus are expected to revisit the issue in the summer, when a new striker is likely to be targeted to strengthen the attack.

Concerns Within the Squad

Despite the club’s confidence, there are still unresolved problems that could influence Spalletti’s decision. Juventus have not only struggled in attack but have also shown defensive weaknesses. In several matches this season, they have looked vulnerable whenever opponents apply pressure, regardless of the level of the opposition. These recurring issues underline why Spalletti has been keen for reinforcements and why he may expect greater backing moving forward.

While coaching Juventus is often considered the ultimate ambition for Italian managers, that alone may not be enough to secure Spalletti’s long-term commitment. The coach is understood to be carefully evaluating whether the club are willing to fully support his vision and address the shortcomings he has identified.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Damascelli’s Warning

Journalist Tony Damascelli has suggested that the renewal is far from guaranteed, speaking via Tuttojuve. He said, “The renewal will also depend on Spalletti, because he’s not stupid. He realizes that if the situation continues down this path, let’s call it that, he might not even stay on, because he’s not stupid at all. Juventus doesn’t just have problems in attack, they have problems in defense, because every time the opposing team, which could be Cagliari, which could be the match against Lazio, attacks, Juventus ends up conceding and gets into trouble.”

Those comments reflect the balance Juventus must strike. While confidence remains high, Spalletti’s decision is likely to hinge on whether the club back him strongly enough to resolve these ongoing issues.