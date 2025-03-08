Victor Osimhen has become one of the most highly sought-after players in Europe, and Juventus is keen to secure his services. The Bianconeri have been tracking the Nigerian forward for several months, but they were unable to sign him in the summer, as Napoli made it clear they would not sell him to Juventus. Currently, Osimhen is spending the season at Galatasaray, but it seems he is not interested in making a permanent move to the Turkish club. This development has opened the door for Juventus to make their move and potentially add the striker to their squad.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’ sporting director, is said to be working on making this transfer a reality. Juventus are preparing for a potential exit of Dusan Vlahovic at the end of the season, which would create space in their forward line. It is also possible that Juventus may look to sign Randal Kolo Muani on loan once again, which would pair the Frenchman alongside Osimhen in their attack. This exciting prospect has led to speculation regarding Osimhen’s future, and former player Roberto Pruzzo has weighed in on the situation.

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Pruzzo has expressed confidence that Osimhen could be joining Juventus next season. He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I know that Juve’s next striker will be Osimhen. A reliable source close to his entourage revealed it to me in Florence. They are sure they will go to Turin next year.”

Osimhen is already regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, and his potential arrival at Juventus would significantly strengthen their attacking options. His combination of pace, power, and finishing ability would make him a key player for the Bianconeri, and the prospect of him leading the line alongside Kolo Muani is an exciting one for the club. Juventus will be hoping they can make this move happen and add one of Europe’s top talents to their squad for the coming season.