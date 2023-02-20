Journalist says it makes no sense for Juventus to be defensive against Nantes

Juventus has been criticised by the journalist Paolo De Paola about their style of play.

The Bianconeri haven’t been in their best form recently and have always focused more on the defensive side of the game under Max Allegri.

In their match against Nantes, they seemed to get defensive after taking the lead against the Ligue 1 side. However, the Frenchmen eventually scored an equaliser which means Juve has it all to do now in the second leg.

De Paola says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“But this is a horrendous game philosophy , because if you are just ahead you try to withdraw to stop conceding, you win the goal in the end, and history teaches us that. Defending against a team of inferior caliber like Nantes is not acceptable.

“Allegri should take a cue from Spalletti who continues to attack with his Napoli whatever the result, thanks to a game system that allows his team to do so continuously without sacrificing the defensive phase”.

Juve FC Says

We play differently under Allegri and it has brought success to us before now, so we expect the manager to stick to what works for him.

It does not mean we will not have critics, especially when we are struggling, as is the case now.

But eventually, we will show the manager’s system is not bad.

We just need to get some wins together and some pundits will tip us to win the league again regardless of how we play.