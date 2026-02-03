There were reports late last night suggesting that Juventus had revived their interest in Jean-Philippe Mateta, sparking renewed speculation around the striker’s future. The Frenchman had been the subject of strong transfer interest from the Bianconeri for much of the window, and he was understood to be keen on making the move.

Juventus, however, were only prepared to pursue a loan arrangement, while Crystal Palace were firm in their stance that any deal would need to be a permanent sale. This difference in expectations ultimately prevented an agreement from being reached between the two clubs.

Milan Move Collapses After Medical

As Juventus hesitated, AC Milan emerged as a serious contender and was prepared to meet Crystal Palace’s demands. An agreement was reached between the clubs, and Mateta travelled to Milan to complete the transfer. However, following his medical examinations, the move stalled as the striker was not passed fit.

With Milan delaying a final decision, uncertainty began to surround the proposed transfer. During this period of hesitation, Mateta’s agent explored alternative options, particularly as the player was already in Italy. This sequence of events led to reports that Juventus were once again attempting a late move for the forward.

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Juventus Not the Instigators

Despite the speculation, the reality behind the renewed links has now been clarified. According to Tuttojuve, journalist Matteo Moretto explained that it was not Juventus who reignited their pursuit of Mateta. Instead, it was the player’s representatives who reached out after it became increasingly apparent that Milan were likely to withdraw from the deal.

He said, “I can confirm that once Mateta’s move to Milan failed, at a certain point, when that was the perception, because by midday it was clear that Milan was hesitating too much about this situation, whoever looks after Mateta’s interests, Mateta’s agents called Juventus again. So it wasn’t Juventus who sought Mateta, but the other way around.”

This clarification puts an end to suggestions of a proactive late bid from Juventus, instead highlighting the role played by Mateta’s entourage as they attempted to salvage a move following Milan’s hesitation.