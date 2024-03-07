Cristiano Giuntoli has made a positive impact as the sporting director of Juventus, contributing to strengthening the team in recent months. In addition to player transactions, he also plays a role in the decision-making process for the team’s managerial position.

Despite expectations that Giuntoli might part ways with Max Allegri due to stylistic differences in football philosophy, no such decision has been made yet. Giuntoli has shown support for Allegri by providing the necessary players for the team.

However, journalist Sandro Sabatini suggests that the situation could change in the summer if Juventus does not finish the season in a satisfactory position. Notably, any decision regarding Allegri’s future will not be made solely by Giuntoli but will likely involve other key figures in the club’s management.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giuntoli will not take the responsibility of deciding alone. It’s right that he had contact with other coaches, but to Thiago Motta, the fact that he is a very good coach also depended on the skill of the players, on the club and on luck .”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s future will depend a lot on how the team performs between now and the end of the season.

Giuntoli will play a role in replacing him, so we expect the director to also be involved in the decision to sack him or not.