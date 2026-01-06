Juventus have identified Guido Rodriguez as a key target in their efforts to strengthen their midfield during this transfer window. The Bianconeri are placing significant emphasis on reinforcing this area, recognising the need for quality and experience to improve squad balance and maintain competitiveness. Rodriguez, currently at West Ham, has emerged as a prime candidate to fulfil that role.

The Argentine midfielder has struggled for regular minutes in England, but his previous performances at Real Betis demonstrated his quality. Rodriguez also boasts the distinction of winning the last World Cup with Argentina, an achievement that adds both experience and leadership to his profile. Juventus see him as a player capable of enhancing their squad and is prepared to work diligently to secure his signature.

Juventus hold the advantage

Reports suggest that Juventus are currently the only club actively pursuing Rodriguez, and there is no sense of urgency from other teams regarding his acquisition. That positions the Bianconeri favourably in negotiations, giving them significant control over the timing and terms of any potential move. Meanwhile, Rodriguez is understood to be eager for a transfer, prioritising opportunities for regular football, which aligns with Juventus’ interest.

According to Tuttojuve, journalist Michele De Blasis stated, “If they wanted, Juventus would sign Guido Rodriguez tomorrow morning. The player has been available for a week (and rightly so), the Bianconeri must push through the green light: it remains to be seen if and when they want him.”

Guido Rodriguez (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Potential impact

Should the move materialise, Rodriguez would bring both international experience and a proven ability to control the midfield, qualities that Juventus are seeking to bolster. His availability and willingness to move provide the club with a unique opportunity to strengthen a vital area of the pitch efficiently. The situation remains dynamic, but Juventus appear well placed to finalise the transfer if they choose to act decisively in the coming days.