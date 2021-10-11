Journalist says Juventus can only reject so many offers for Chiesa

Gianni Balzarini says Juventus might struggle to resist all the offers being made by European clubs for the signature of Federico Chiesa.

The attacker’s stunning form for club and country hasn’t gone unnoticed and Juve has done a good job of rejecting offers for him so far.

However, they can only reject so much of it and could soon face the reality of having to cash in on him.

Italian Journalist Balzarini, thinks they have done a good job of resisting offers for him so far, but he wonders how long they can do that considering that even Newcastle United is now in the running to sign him.

He says it would be difficult for the Bianconeri to resist a big-money offer of around 100m euros from a suitor.

He also adds that if Juve wants to keep him, they will have to increase his current wages to make him happy to stay at the club.

He told Calciomercato News as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “Juventus must be good at resisting the assaults of the great teams of Premier League.

“I don’t think so much of Manchester City, where football is played more reasonably and of possession, as of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Newcastle? We will have to keep an eye on them too. , it would be difficult for Juventus to resist. Also because, in these cases, the verb to resist goes hand in hand with the verb to adapt.

“The bianconeri wanting to reject these assaults, which will surely arrive, should considerably revise the player’s salary upwards. “.

Chiesa has made himself one of the most important players at the club and Juve will probably spend all the money from selling him to replace him.