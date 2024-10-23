Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Stuttgart, as the Germans outplayed the Bianconeri throughout the match. The scoreline could have been worse if not for the heroics of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who made several key saves, including stopping a penalty, to keep Juventus in the game. Stuttgart controlled the match from start to finish, dictating the tempo and testing the Juve defence repeatedly. The Bundesliga side even had a goal disallowed before they eventually broke the deadlock in added time.

The Bianconeri struggled to gain a foothold in the match, with their defence overwhelmed by Stuttgart’s relentless attacking pressure. Juventus’ inability to cope with the onslaught was evident, and some have suggested that the absence of their key defender Gleison Bremer played a significant role in the team’s struggles. Bremer, who had been a mainstay in the defence before his injury, was sorely missed in a game where Juve needed his physicality and leadership at the back.

Journalist Carlo Nesti emphasised the impact of Bremer’s absence on the team’s defensive frailties. He stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve, “The first significant fact is that the main resource, namely the defensive phase, is starting to take note of Bremer’s serious absence. If it hadn’t been for a gigantic Perin, the Germans would have flooded. By defensive phase, I don’t just mean Savona, Danilo, Kalulu, and Cabal, but also the poor filter of the midfield, without any tacklers.”

Juventus must find ways to cope without Bremer and continue to push forward in both the Champions League and Serie A. While the loss exposed some weaknesses, it also presented an opportunity for other defenders to step up in his absence. Should they fail to impress, the club might look to strengthen their backline in the upcoming transfer windows.