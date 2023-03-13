Journalist says Juventus duo are the future of the club

Journalist Maurizio Pistocchi has praised Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli as the future of Juventus.

Both players have only just been promoted to the Bianconeri first team and have become key players in the group already.

Leandro Paredes now struggles to play as Max Allegri considers them better options than the World Cup winner.

The black and whites have other players coming through, but Pistocchi believes these midfielders are the real deal.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“One positive note in the unfortunate season of Pogba: without his problems we would never have seen Fagioli and Miretti on the field, the revelations and the future of Juve”.

Juve FC Says

Fagioli and Miretti have been so good that it is hard to deny that they are top players.

Both midfielders are set to become key members of our squad now and in the future and we expect them to continue developing well.

Their emergence will save us a lot of money, and the club should be glad they haven’t disappointed.

Some youth team players struggle with the pressure of playing on the senior side, but that hasn’t been the case for these two.

Hopefully, more talents will emerge from the Next Gen side in other spots on the team.