Journalist says Juventus duo can do this after World Cup failure

Juventus stars Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been urged to focus on their club commitments now that Italy will not be at the next World Cup.

Both Bianconeri stars were key members of the Italian national team side that has failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, despite winning Euro 2020.

Fans back home had been hopeful their Euro win was a sign of progress and expected their team to finally qualify for another World Cup, but it wasn’t to be.

The next Mundial soccer would be in 2026 and both players should have retired from international football, if not entirely by then.

The Italian journalist, Marcello Chirico, has now urged them to put all their focus on helping Juventus end this season on a high.

He writes on Il Bianconero: “Now both will have to focus solely and exclusively on the Juventus season finale, the club that pays them and that still has to qualify for the next Champions League and hopefully reach the final of the Italian Cup.

“Starting with the important championship match against Inter, hoping they will both be able and enlisted for that appointment, possibly without carrying the waste of this new blue elimination with them.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci and Chiellini were thinking about playing at the next World Cup with their national team and that is probably why the latter wanted to keep playing club football until 2023.

Hopefully, they should now turn their full attention towards helping the Bianconeri end this campaign in the best possible manner.