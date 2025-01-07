Juve has lost just one game in domestic competitions this season and remains unbeaten in Serie A, but their results are characterised by a number of draws rather than wins. Despite this, the team’s performances have not inspired the same optimism as in previous campaigns.

The club replaced Max Allegri with Motta because the leadership believed he could offer something better, but so far, there has been little to distinguish this team from the one that Allegri managed. If a direct comparison is made, many fans would concede that the team performed better under Allegri than it is currently under Motta’s stewardship.

Juventus are now looking to change their fortunes and improve their results, but questions are increasingly being raised about whether Motta is the right man to lead the team. Concerns about the team’s performance have been voiced by several pundits, including journalist Gianni Bezzi, who commented on the current situation in an interview with Tuttomercatoweb:

“The draws are an increasingly huge problem, the disappointment of the Super Cup is there and if one then makes a comparison with last season the comparison is merciless. I remain of my opinion: Motta is a good coach but he is not ready for Juventus. In my opinion, the choice was wrong from the beginning, an experienced coach was needed. If Tudor were to arrive, the first who should leave would be Giuntoli who made the choice of Motta.”

It is clear that there are growing concerns about Motta’s ability to turn things around, and Juventus must do better in the second half of the season. Otherwise, they risk missing out on a top-four finish, which could ultimately cost Motta his job.