Dusan Vlahovic’s recent form has intensified calls for him to be dropped, but is Arkadiusz Milik a better option?

The Polish striker is the other forward at Juventus following the summer sale of Moise Kean, and the club did not sign a replacement.

Milik has been dealing with injuries, and even when fit, Vlahovic is generally regarded as the best striker at Juventus, which has led to him starting most games.

However, he has struggled to find the back of the net and was substituted at halftime in his last appearance for the club.

Timothy Weah replaced him, but if Vlahovic continues to struggle, Milik will surely be given a chance to start when he returns to fitness.

Journalist Paolo Rossi has pointed out that Vlahovic is technically inferior to Milik while at the Allianz Stadium.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He’s a good player, but we don’t do him any good by thinking he’s something more. Sometimes he’s done well, other times not. A lot was spent to get him, thinking he could become a crack, today he’s very far from being that. The truth is that technically Milik is twice as good as him, in terms of how he handles the ball. Vlahovic doesn’t even know how to stop him, outside the area.”

Juve FC Says

Milik is a fine striker who can do well for us if he enjoys a run of games, but he has always played second fiddle to Vlahovic.

If he returns to fitness, he probably should get some game time from the start so we can decide if he is good enough or not.