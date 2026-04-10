Juventus are involved in a competitive race for a top-four place in Serie A alongside several clubs, including Atalanta, Como, AS Roma and AC Milan. The battle for Champions League qualification remains intense as the season approaches its conclusion.

AC Milan are currently in a more comfortable position than most of their rivals, although their inconsistency could still see them dragged back into the contest. If results do not improve, they may find themselves fighting to secure a place inside the top four rather than maintaining a stronger position.

Juventus’ Push for Qualification

Juventus is determined to secure a Champions League spot, as finishing outside the top four could have serious consequences for the club. Qualification remains a key objective, both from a sporting and financial perspective.

The Bianconeri have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks under Luciano Spalletti, although their performances have not always been consistent. Maintaining a high level in the remaining fixtures will be essential if they are to achieve their goal.

Fixture Analysis and Expectations

According to Tuttojuve, journalist Lorenzo Pes has assessed the remaining fixtures for the teams involved in the race and believes Juventus are in a favourable position.

“Given the current situation and the teams’ current fitness, Como will face Inter and Napoli at home, but they also have manageable opponents. Roma still have Atalanta, Lazio, Bologna… they have very difficult opponents. And then there’s Juve, who have a very comfortable schedule. That’s why I think Roma currently has little chance of finishing fourth.”

While the fixture list may appear advantageous, Juventus cannot afford complacency. Matches are not decided on paper, and they must deliver strong performances in every game to secure maximum points.

Consistency and focus will be crucial in the closing stages of the campaign as Juventus aim to outperform their rivals and finish the season in a strong position.