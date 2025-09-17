After emerging from two challenging fixtures without defeat, Fabrizio Biasin has expressed his admiration for the current Juventus side and the fighting spirit they are displaying. The Bianconeri began their campaign with victories over less demanding opposition, but the real tests came against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund. In those encounters, Juventus managed to secure a draw in one and a win in the other, a marked improvement from the inconsistencies of previous seasons.

A Stronger Juventus Emerging

In years gone by, perhaps even as recently as last season, Juventus might have struggled to take anything from such demanding contests. Instead, they displayed the resilience and determination required to secure valuable points. This shift is more than a matter of results, it reflects a deeper transformation within the squad, particularly when compared with the struggles seen under Max Allegri and Thiago Motta.

What stands out most is not only the points collected but also the mentality demonstrated throughout both matches. Juventus showed discipline, unity, and belief, qualities that have too often been absent in recent years. These improvements indicate a team rediscovering its identity, determined not just to compete but to impose itself at the highest level.

Biasin captured this sentiment when assessing the team’s recent progress. He said via Tuttojuve, “Juve have found themselves again. And it’s not just a question of results, but of attitude. Despite some on-field issues that needed fixing, the team has rediscovered its spirit. And with spirit, it can go far. So, congratulations to Tudor, a coach who, almost ‘by chance,’ was able to do the most difficult thing of all: rekindle the sacred fire.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Tudor Rekindling the Juventus Spirit

Igor Tudor’s impact has been central to this resurgence. Since taking charge, he has guided Juventus away from the disjointed displays of the past and encouraged the players to embrace the club’s historic standards. His ability to instil belief and responsibility has been evident in the way the squad now responds to high-pressure situations.

Juventus has long been recognised as one of the most successful and respected clubs in Europe. While the current team is still developing, Tudor has reminded his players of what it means to wear the black and white shirt. The work is ongoing, but the early signs suggest that this is a Juventus side once again capable of competing with the very best, a team combining results with the spirit that defines its identity.