At the start of the season, there was considerable uncertainty surrounding Juventus, and Bianconeri fans were unsure what to expect from their team.

With a new manager at the helm, there were doubts about whether his strong decisions would prove successful or backfire. However, after just two games, it’s becoming clearer how well this team might perform.

In the transfer market, Juventus started slowly, but they are now ramping up their efforts. Jadon Sancho and Teun Koopmeiners are expected to join the squad in the final days of the transfer window.

This would mean that Juventus will have one of the strongest squads in European football this season. Journalist Luca Marchetti notes that Juventus’s ambitions have been revealed, showcasing their strong desire for success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the last few days of the market Giuntoli has brought Conceicao, Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners to Turin and now he is aiming for Sancho, so it can be said that Juve has thrown off the mask and is aiming for the big target . The Bianconeri are in the running for the Englishman and if Chiesa were to leave they could accelerate significantly. Of course, they can’t go beyond a loan and a lot of help from United will be needed, but the move could come.”

Juve FC Says

We are ending the summer transfer window well and have already started the league season brilliantly, so this is a good time to be alive as a Juve supporter.