Juventus has managed just two wins in their last seven Serie A games, a worrying trend for a team aiming to be crowned Italian champions come summer. Despite starting the season strongly and maintaining their status as the only unbeaten team in the league, their inability to consistently secure victories has seen them slip seven points off the top of the standings after 15 matches.

The Bianconeri’s resilience in avoiding defeats is commendable, but to challenge for the Scudetto draws will not suffice. Winning matches is the ultimate requirement, and Juventus has struggled to achieve that in recent weeks. If this pattern continues, their title hopes may fade as time runs out to bridge the gap at the top.

This current form, while keeping them in the conversation for Champions League qualification, is insufficient for a team with championship aspirations. Juventus must urgently turn their draws into wins if they hope to remain in contention for domestic glory.

Paolo Condò, a respected football pundit, has weighed in on Juventus’ position in the title race. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he remarked, “This is a train that is moving compactly towards qualification for the next Champions League, always assuming that Serie A confirms its 5 places. It is important that Juventus (minus 4) and especially Milan (minus 9) begin to mend things. Before it is too late.”

Condò’s comments underline the importance of addressing Juventus’ lack of wins before the gap becomes insurmountable. While qualifying for the Champions League remains an achievable goal, the dream of winning the league demands immediate improvement in their performances.

Juventus must capitalise on their remaining matches, finding ways to dominate and convert their opportunities into victories. Only then can they be counted among the serious contenders for the Serie A title this season.