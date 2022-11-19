Journalist says Juventus is making progress in contract talks with Samuel Iling Junior

One of Juventus’ breakout stars of this season has been Samuel Iling-Junior and the youngster proved he is a top talent in the few games he has played for the club so far.

He is now injured, but Juve remains keen to ensure he signs a new contract.

Talks have been ongoing for some time, but he has caught the attention of other clubs, especially from Germany.

The Bianconeri could lose the talented youngster, but Juve is confident he will stay.

Goal’s Romeo Agresti spoke about the negotiations recently and insisted the club is making progress in their bid to keep him.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“A new contact on the Iling Jr front is expected. Sources close to the negotiation tell me there is great optimism about the renewal. There has been important interest, especially from Germany, but Juventus moved well before.”

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has been a top player for us in the few games he has played and a top club will sign him if we don’t keep him.

Thankfully, he has received some playing chances this term, which will show him we have plans to give him a role in our senior squad.