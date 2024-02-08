Journalist Xavier Jacobelli maintains a confident outlook regarding Juventus’ ability to sustain their momentum despite their recent defeat to Inter Milan in the league.

The direct clash between Juventus and Inter was a pivotal fixture for both teams, with neither side able to afford a loss. Unfortunately for Juventus, they were bested by Inter Milan in that encounter.

Understandably, Juventus is disappointed with the outcome, particularly as it allows Inter Milan to potentially extend their lead at the top of the standings by up to seven points should they win their outstanding fixture.

However, with numerous matches remaining in the season, Juventus remains steadfast in their determination to remain competitive in the title race until the conclusion of the campaign.

To regain their position at the top, Juventus relies on Inter Milan dropping points in subsequent matches. Despite the setback against Inter Milan, Jacobelli expresses confidence that Juventus will not allow this defeat to diminish their momentum.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“For Juve, the match against Inter represents one of the tests that a young team is called to pass in its own growth path. They didn’t overcome it this time, but that doesn’t mean that the growth has stopped . However, they are the only ones who have managed to keep up with the Nerazzurri and there are still many games left at the end of the championship, the team of Allegri must not be influenced by this defeat and think only of himself.”

Juve FC Says

We are a big club for a reason and have worked very hard to remain in the title race at this stage of the term.

We can still win the league, but the most important thing is that we need to get back to winning ways, and then we will be in a position to take advantage if Inter slips up.