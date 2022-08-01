Juventus is 14 days away from their first league game of the season against Sassuolo. Are they prepared?

The Bianconeri spent the last week on the tour of the United States, where they played matches against Chivas, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The games against the European clubs were a good one for them, and it helped test them with high-quality opponents.

The Bianconeri will now look forward to an important season after their last preseason game against Atletico Madrid.

They have added Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria to their squad, although the Frenchman has suffered an injury.

Juve still looks strong on paper, but the Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, believes they need more players. He says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve need a left winger, a midfielder and a striker, this within a week. Presenting Sassuolo only with Dusan Vlahovic, the situation is absolutely not possible.”

Juve FC Says

We need to bolster our squad with more talents before the campaign starts properly, as Pavan has said.

It would be a long season, and there are so many competitions to play.

It makes little sense to see ourselves struggling to field teams when some of our players are injured or suspended.