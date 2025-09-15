Juventus earned a significant victory over Inter Milan in Serie A at the weekend, a result that has sparked widespread discussion about their potential to challenge for the league title this season. Inter remain one of the most formidable sides in European football, having reached the Champions League final last term, and they continue to demonstrate their strength against domestic opposition.

Clashes between Juventus and Inter are traditionally closely fought affairs, often ending without a clear winner, with both sides forced to share the points. On this occasion, however, Juventus managed to secure the win in what was a tightly balanced contest. In many phases of play, it could be argued that Inter had the upper hand, yet the hosts at the Allianz Stadium held firm and capitalised on their opportunities to claim all three points.

Juventus Maintain Strong Position

The victory not only reinforced Juventus’ promising start to the season but also kept them firmly positioned among the leading contenders for the Scudetto. While the match may not have been their most dominant performance, the result itself was of major importance, particularly given the calibre of the opposition. Winning such fixtures is often what defines a successful title challenge, and Juventus demonstrated resilience in a match that could easily have finished in a draw.

Journalist Riccardo Trevisani shared his view on the situation, offering a measured perspective on the current excitement. As cited by Tuttojuve, he remarked, “I think we’re a little carried away by the fact that Juventus won a match that could easily have ended 3-3. Inter played more than Juventus, trying to win, but it ended 4-3. Juve got nine points in three games, and that’s all very well. I think Juventus have put together a good team: Openda, David, Vlaovic, Yildiz, Zhegrova. They’re a team with quality up front and have Bremer back, but they need to play better than they did against Inter.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Long Season Ahead

Trevisani’s comments highlight both the positives and the challenges still facing Juventus. While they have assembled a strong attacking unit and possess experienced defenders, the performance levels must improve if they are to maintain momentum throughout the season. Inter showed their quality even in defeat, reminding everyone that the competition at the top of Serie A remains intense.

With many fixtures still to be played, it would be premature to draw definitive conclusions. Juventus have taken an important step forward with this derby win, but consistency and improved performances will ultimately determine whether they can sustain a genuine title challenge.