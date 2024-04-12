Juventus may find themselves in a position where they need to make a difficult decision in the summer by potentially sacrificing one of their top players to bolster their squad.

Currently, the Bianconeri boast a squad featuring some of Serie A’s finest talents, prompting fans to demand changes, including the possible dismissal of their manager if results don’t improve.

While Max Allegri is striving to end the season on a positive note, many pundits argue that the root of Juventus’ issues may lie within the quality of their squad rather than solely the manager’s performance. It’s suggested that the squad may not be up to par with the club’s ambitions.

In the upcoming transfer window, Juventus aims to strengthen their squad; however, financial limitations may necessitate the sale of key players. Journalist Xavier Jacobelli asserts that Juventus may have to choose between sacrificing either Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic to achieve their transfer goals.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In the future of Juventus, I see the need to sell. It is true that there is this plan for renewal and change which will also depend on Allegri but we cannot forget that this ownership in over a period of 4 years he injected 900 million euros into Juventus’ coffers. I believe that in the summer one of Vlahovic or Chiesa must be sacrificed otherwise getting very important and expensive players will not be easy. There has been talk of Zirkzee but we need to understand the position of Bayern and we are talking about very expensive players.?

Juve FC Says

We will look to improve our group in the summer and make it better than it is now, but the best way to do this is by finding the funds for transfers without selling our top players.