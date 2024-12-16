Juventus has pointed to their injury problems as the primary reason for their inconsistent form this season, and many have sympathised with the team. Thiago Motta’s side has indeed been unfortunate, repeatedly losing key players for extended periods. These absences have forced Juventus to operate under less-than-ideal circumstances, leading to a frustrating number of draws. With 10 stalemates in 16 Serie A matches, Juve has become the league’s “draw specialists,” raising concerns about their ability to compete for silverware.

However, recent results suggest that injuries may not fully explain their struggles. In the past week, Juventus delivered an impressive victory over Manchester City, showing flashes of their potential and ability to compete with top teams. Yet just days later, they produced a dismal performance against bottom-of-the-table Venezia, narrowly salvaging a 2-2 draw thanks to a last-minute penalty from Dusan Vlahovic.

This alarming inconsistency has sparked criticism, with some arguing that Juventus can no longer use injuries as a scapegoat. Journalist Sandro Sabatini offered a harsh assessment of their current state, emphasising that the team’s poor performances are not solely due to absent players. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Sabatini said:

“Juve were booed. They drew by miracle in the very last minute against Venezia, last in the standings. Without alibis or justifications, Thiago Motta’s team almost never wins because they almost never play well. This is the truth, which they also try to cover up with excuses for those who are absent and for the technical novice. Let’s not kid ourselves, come on. In the end, Juventus also has to go under the curve to apologize to the fans who are whistling. Such a humiliating scene has never been seen at the Stadium. And it’s not exactly Juve-like.”

Sabatini’s comments underscore the growing frustration among Juventus fans and analysts. For a club of Juve’s stature, scraping a draw against a relegation-threatened team, especially after defeating a European powerhouse like Manchester City, is unacceptable. If Juventus hopes to turn their season around, they must stop relying on excuses and show consistency, particularly against weaker opponents.